Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) Short Interest Down 65.4% in December

Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,057,600 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the November 30th total of 3,053,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,576.0 days.

OTCMKTS YHEKF opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. Yeahka has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09.

Yeahka Company Profile

Yeahka Limited operates payment-based technology platform that provides payment and business services to merchants and consumers in China. It offers one-stop payment services, which include app-based and traditional payment services comprising mobile payment and bank card acquiring products, as well as an intelligent risk control platform for controlling and managing mobile payments.

