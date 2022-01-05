Young Boys Fan Token (YBO) Price Hits $0.92

Young Boys Fan Token (CURRENCY:YBO) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, Young Boys Fan Token has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Young Boys Fan Token has a total market cap of $922,937.13 and approximately $26,056.00 worth of Young Boys Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Young Boys Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00001987 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00064593 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00080702 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.08 or 0.08183526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00079836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,325.89 or 0.99868478 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007546 BTC.

About Young Boys Fan Token

Young Boys Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,392 coins.

Young Boys Fan Token Coin Trading

