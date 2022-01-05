Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.76 Billion

Brokerages expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) will post sales of $4.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and reported sales of $5.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year sales of $19.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.36 billion to $19.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.31 billion to $20.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.29.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $2.50 on Friday, reaching $254.28. 12,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,181. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

