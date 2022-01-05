Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) will announce sales of $3.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Calyxt’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $4.73 million. Calyxt reported sales of $13.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Calyxt will report full-year sales of $27.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.04 million to $28.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.63 million, with estimates ranging from $2.87 million to $6.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Calyxt.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 93.59% and a negative return on equity of 149.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

CLXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital started coverage on Calyxt in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 1,846.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 286,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 804.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 246,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the second quarter worth approximately $797,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Calyxt by 708.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 115,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 316.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 57,637 shares during the period. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLXT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 118,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,304. Calyxt has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $88.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.76.

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

