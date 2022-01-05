Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Brokerages expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will report sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $5.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. Truist Securities raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,442,000 after buying an additional 875,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,695,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 876,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,223,000 after buying an additional 531,722 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,977,000 after buying an additional 178,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $441.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.71. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $274.64 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $422.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

