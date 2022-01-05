Zacks: Analysts Expect Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) to Post -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) will post ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.41). Adverum Biotechnologies posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01).

Several analysts recently commented on ADVM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.86.

In other news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Soparkar bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 13.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 82,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock remained flat at $$1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,564. The company has a market cap of $177.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.15. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35.

Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

