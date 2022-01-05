Zacks: Analysts Expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Aramark posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 174.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 118.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Aramark during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of ARMK stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,745. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -108.23 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44. Aramark has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $43.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.71%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

