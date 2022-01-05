Zacks: Analysts Expect CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) will announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.38). CymaBay Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $239.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $6.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 73.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

