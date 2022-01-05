Zacks: Analysts Expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Announce Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.74 and the highest is $2.82. F5 Networks posted earnings of $2.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $11.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $13.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $239.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $173.95 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.20 and a 200-day moving average of $210.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,867 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $416,602.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $1,053,977.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,656 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 721,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $143,440,000 after acquiring an additional 62,886 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at $186,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at $1,399,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,322 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $156,903,000 after acquiring an additional 42,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

