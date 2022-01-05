Zacks: Analysts Expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. General Mills posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

General Mills stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.14. 177,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,103. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average of $61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.54. General Mills has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $69.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,713,095. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,641,000 after purchasing an additional 151,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in General Mills by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,068,000 after purchasing an additional 553,497 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in General Mills by 8.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,942,000 after purchasing an additional 42,120 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,090,000 after purchasing an additional 473,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

