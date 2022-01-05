Zacks: Analysts Expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to Announce $1.65 EPS

Brokerages expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to announce $1.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.63. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.00.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,594 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PANW traded down $16.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $507.04. The stock had a trading volume of 44,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,263. The company has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of -99.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.16. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $572.67.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.