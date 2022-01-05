Zacks: Analysts Expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to announce $2.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the lowest is $2.02 billion. J. M. Smucker reported sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full year sales of $8.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow J. M. Smucker.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $138.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.34. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J. M. Smucker (SJM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.