Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.99 Billion

Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will post $21.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.58 billion to $22.76 billion. Bank of America posted sales of $20.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year sales of $89.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $88.63 billion to $90.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $93.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.42 billion to $103.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.42.

BAC opened at $47.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,557,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,576,000 after buying an additional 1,249,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,563,000 after buying an additional 634,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

