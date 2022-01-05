Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.48 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) will post sales of $5.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diginex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.35 million to $5.60 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diginex will report full year sales of $18.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.83 million to $19.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $67.73 million, with estimates ranging from $62.70 million to $72.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Diginex.

EQOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Diginex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Fundamental Research set a $18.41 target price on shares of Diginex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of EQOS opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81. Diginex has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Diginex by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 47,277 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diginex by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diginex by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diginex in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Diginex by 1,027.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

