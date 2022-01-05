Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Lovesac reported earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. boosted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

LOVE opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.29. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average of $68.30.

In other Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $1,321,431.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $406,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,277 shares of company stock worth $28,940,597 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

