Zacks: Brokerages Expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to announce $2.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. CF Industries posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $10.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion.

CF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Mizuho started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.54.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $2,205,718.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,034. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.68. 156,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,862. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.36. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

