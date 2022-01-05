Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) to Sell

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. provides gaming media platform principally in North America. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. decreased their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.81.

NASDAQ:EGLX opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLX. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

