Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) to Hold

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First United Corporation is a one-bank holding company with two non-bank subsidiaries. “

NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $19.37 on Monday. First United has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $128.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.55. First United had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First United will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUNC. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in First United by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in First United in the 2nd quarter valued at about $518,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First United by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First United by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 30,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

