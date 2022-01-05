Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Hold

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 195,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,935. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $942.88 million, a P/E ratio of 506.00, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gary Gerson purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $43,415.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 19.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 248.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

