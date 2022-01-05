Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) to Hold

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul and maintenance of heavy machinery. Resources, Energy and Environment segment includes boilers, power systems, motors for land and marine use, gas processes. Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facility segment handles bridges, water gates, shield tunneling machines, transportation systems, urban development, floating liquefied natural gas storage facilities and offshore structures. Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery segment offers marine machinery, logistics systems, materials handling equipment, parking systems, steel manufacturing equipment, industrial machinery, heat and surface treatment, papermaking machinery, vehicular turbochargers and compressors, construction machinery and agricultural equipment. Aero Engine, Space and Defense segment deals with aero engines, rocket systems, space utilization systems and defense systems. Others segment includes inspection and measurement business. IHI Corp. is headquartere “

Get IHI alerts:

OTCMKTS:IHICY opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.78. IHI has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.09.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. IHI had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that IHI will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About IHI

IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul, and maintenance of heavy machinery. It operates through the following segments: Resources, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facilities; Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery; Aero Engine, Space and Defense; and Others.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IHI (IHICY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.