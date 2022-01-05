Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) to Hold

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

HZO has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of HZO opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $34.14 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.65.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarineMax will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $39,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $51,591.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 129.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

