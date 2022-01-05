Zacks Investment Research Lowers Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) to Strong Sell

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Big Lots have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock came under pressure following the company’s soft performance in third-quarter fiscal 2021, wherein both the top and bottom lines compared unfavorably with the year-earlier metrics. Big Lots reported loss per share in the quarter, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Net sales dipped year over year on soft comparable sales, which fell 4.7% against a 17.8% rise seen last year. Notably, supply-chain disruptions and significant freight headwinds marred results. For fiscal 2021, comparable sales are likely to fall low single-digits. Although management is undertaking efforts to maneuver these challenges, manufacturing and supply-chain hurdles are likely to weigh upon the company’s top and bottom lines in the fiscal fourth quarter.”

BIG has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.12. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $40.06 and a 52 week high of $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.20.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Big Lots by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,494,000 after acquiring an additional 119,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,051,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,427,000 after buying an additional 20,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

