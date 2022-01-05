Zacks Investment Research Lowers Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.75.

Couchbase stock opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.03. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Couchbase will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $33,534,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $31,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $21,768,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $18,290,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $10,863,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

