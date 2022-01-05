Zacks Investment Research Lowers Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) to Hold

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Montrose Environmental Group Inc. provides environmental services principally in the United States. The company’s operating segment consists Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and environmental audits. Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna and human health. Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation and operations and maintenance services. Montrose Environmental Group Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MEG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

NYSE:MEG traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.94. 876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,664. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $80.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.58.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janet Risi Field acquired 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.71 per share, with a total value of $499,865.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 53,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $3,405,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,470 shares of company stock valued at $15,583,698. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 88.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,849,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,203,000 after purchasing an additional 869,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,631,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,751,000 after purchasing an additional 103,015 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 111.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,398,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,342,000 after buying an additional 735,554 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2,211.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,155,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,357,000 after buying an additional 1,105,756 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,565,000 after buying an additional 77,412 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

