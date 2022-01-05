Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) to “Buy”

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Agiliti Inc. is an essential service provider to the healthcare industry. It offer medical equipment management and service solutions. Agiliti Inc. is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

AGTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

Shares of AGTI opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $262.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agiliti news, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 27,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $621,822.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,276,157 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

