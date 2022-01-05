Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) to “Hold”

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alkami Technology Inc. is a cloud-based digital banking solutions provider principally for U.S.-based financial institutions. Alkami Technology Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

NASDAQ:ALKT traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.64. 29,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,766. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.90. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 9.72.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 million. Alkami Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkami Technology news, CAO Kristy Ramundi sold 4,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $118,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Lynn Nelson sold 195,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $5,155,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 344,554 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,561.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at $668,092,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at $73,837,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 125.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,663,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 924,593 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 67.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,090,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,919,000 after purchasing an additional 438,037 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 62.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 361,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

