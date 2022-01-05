Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.14.

AUTL opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 5,610.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 6,530.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,085 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,166,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,909,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,408,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 875,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 5,559.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 639,002 shares in the last quarter. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

