Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to “Buy”

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CODI. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

NYSE:CODI opened at $29.83 on Monday. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $488.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 13.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 24.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 62,230 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 16.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 185,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 16.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

