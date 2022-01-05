Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) to Buy

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EVgo Services LLC provides fast charging network for electric vehicles. EVgo Services LLC, formerly known as Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

Shares of EVGO opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. EVgo has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVgo will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in EVgo during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

