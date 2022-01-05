Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) to Hold

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Skechers have outperformed the industry in the past one year. The company has been gaining from growth across the domestic and international channels, driven by wholesale and direct-to-consumer sales. During the third quarter of 2021, Skechers’ direct-to-consumer sales increased 44% year over year. Both revenues and earnings also improved year over year in the quarter. The company achieved double-digit growth across all its reportable segments, backed by continued global demand for its Comfort Technology footwear. Skechers remains focused on developing comfort footwear, expanding apparel offering, advancing e-commerce capabilities and tapping opportunities to drive overall sales. Going ahead, the company’s investments in long-term growth strategies including brands and infrastructural capabilities have been encouraging.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rowe upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

NYSE:SKX opened at $46.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average is $47.23. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,823 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 317.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,394 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 34,056.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,433,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,694 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 42.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,455,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,441,000 after acquiring an additional 735,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

