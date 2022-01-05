Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.43.

ZBRA stock opened at $587.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $588.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $560.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $374.97 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.