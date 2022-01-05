Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stake Lessened by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 315,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies comprises about 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $162,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Stephens increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $583.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $587.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $559.98. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $372.45 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

