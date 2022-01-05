Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZEN. Cowen cut shares of Zendesk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zendesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.92.

Zendesk stock opened at $102.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.55. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $90.51 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $338,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $32,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,847 shares of company stock worth $17,698,438 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 34.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

