ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Market Capitalization Achieves $190,025.62

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 23.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $190,025.62 and approximately $6.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00055073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

