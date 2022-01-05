Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) Short Interest Down 65.6% in December

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the November 30th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units by 2,272.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units by 4,811.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the third quarter worth about $499,000.

