Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.06.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ZION. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,091. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $68.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.16.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.
In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $99,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 218.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 45,337 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $101,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
