ZooKeeper Market Capitalization Achieves $11.27 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $11.27 million and $177,051.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00063226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00072605 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,758.83 or 0.08172650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00078903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,148.42 or 1.00338345 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007593 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 92,094,449 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

