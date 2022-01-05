Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) fell 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $304.33 and last traded at $306.18. 16,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,930,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $321.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $362.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.19.

The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of -129.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $325.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,267 shares of company stock valued at $27,706,892. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

