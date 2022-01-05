Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Sells $442,668.66 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) insider Sri Srinivasan sold 24,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $442,668.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zuora stock opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Zuora by 735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. increased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

