Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zurn Water Solutions Corporation supplies range of advanced water system solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, procuring, manufacturing and marketing products which provide and improve water. Its brands include Zurn, World Dryer, Hadrian Inc and Just Manufacturing. Zurn Water Solutions Corporation, formerly known as Rexnord Corporation, is based in MILWAUKEE, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ZWS. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Zurn Water Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zurn Water Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.40.

ZWS stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.30. Zurn Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zurn Water Solutions will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.67%.

In other Zurn Water Solutions news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 123,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $4,458,472.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $1,280,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 961,200 shares of company stock valued at $34,670,928. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,305,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

