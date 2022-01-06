$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is $0.89. Xencor posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $1.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.63 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XNCR. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

XNCR opened at $39.26 on Thursday. Xencor has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.55. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -392.60 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 93,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Xencor by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 126,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Xencor by 97.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 52,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Xencor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Xencor by 145.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 34,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

