$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.75. Premier Financial reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,791,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 131,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,044. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.37. Premier Financial has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $35.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

