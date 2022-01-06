$1.06 EPS Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will announce earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Dolby Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $148,550.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $2,578,371.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,700,420 in the last 90 days. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLB opened at $93.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.72. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

