$1.06 Million in Sales Expected for Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) will announce $1.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $940,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full-year sales of $2.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 million to $2.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.28 million to $10.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nyxoah.

NYXH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nyxoah has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYXH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. 127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.68. Nyxoah has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYXH. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,612,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth $10,087,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth $8,797,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth $6,542,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter worth $5,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

