$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) to announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core & Main’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Core & Main.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of NYSE:CNM traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 535,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,970. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $220,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Featured Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core & Main (CNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.