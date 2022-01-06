$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will announce $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the highest is $1.26 billion. Equifax reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Equifax.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS.

EFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,391,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Equifax by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,107,000 after acquiring an additional 480,021 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 891,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,945,000 after acquiring an additional 388,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Equifax by 8,193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,670,000 after acquiring an additional 333,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $279.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Equifax has a one year low of $161.87 and a one year high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equifax (EFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.