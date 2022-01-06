1,050 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Acquired by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 24,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $214.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on VRSK. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.44.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $101,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,213,994. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

