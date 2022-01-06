109,253 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Purchased by Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,000. UGI makes up about 4.1% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of UGI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,444,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,085,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,944 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in UGI by 69.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,121,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,645,000 after buying an additional 1,277,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,240,000 after buying an additional 731,379 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in UGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,239,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in UGI by 337.1% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after buying an additional 561,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $46.59. 5,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UGI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $2,411,078.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,563 shares of company stock valued at $8,268,069 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

