$127.31 Million in Sales Expected for Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) to post $127.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $128.10 million and the lowest is $126.10 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full-year sales of $485.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.80 million to $485.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $662.20 million, with estimates ranging from $646.60 million to $669.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dutch Bros.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BROS. William Blair initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of BROS stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.65. 50,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,958. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

