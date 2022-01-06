146,381 Shares in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 146,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth $100,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,804. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.67.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.